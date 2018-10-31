Appearing at the Delhi court, MJ Akbar submitted his testimony before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal at around 12 noon today. MJ Akbar had filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani for her derogatory tweets where she had called MJ Akbar as a talented predator.

MJ Akbar, a senior journalist and former Minister of State (MoS), arrived at the Patiala House court in Delhi to record his statement in the criminal defamation case he had filed against female journalist Priya Ramani. Appearing at the Delhi court, MJ Akbar submitted his testimony before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal at around 12 noon today. MJ Akbar had filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani for her derogatory tweets where she had called MJ Akbar as a talented predator. In the testimony submitted, MJ Akbar referred to a Vogue article which was previously tweeted by Priya Ramani.

Talking about the tweet shared by Priya Ramani, MJ Akbar said that the opening sentence of Priya Ramani’s tweet explained one anomaly. he claimed that when the article was first published it did not include his name. Later when Priya Ramani was asked that why was the accused not named, she added that because the person had actually done nothing. MJ Akbar further added that this clearly explains that Ramani was adviced by Vogue to include his name. The Patiala House Court has set November 12 as the next date of hearing.

MJ Akbar added that he faced immediate damage because of the false allegations levelled by Priya Ramani. He claimed the allegations were fabricated non-events. He further sought justice in his personal capacity.

The former MoS, MJ Akbar, faced the #MeToo heat while he was in Nigeria on an official trip. Later, after returning from the trip to Nigeria, MJ Akbar resigned from his post and said that he will be fighting the case in his personal capacity. Reports suggest that MJ Akbar has hired a team of 97 lawyers to fight the sexual harassment allegations levelled by female journalist Priya Ramani.

Soon after MJ Akbar slapped Priya Ramani with a defamation suit, around 20 female journalists urged the court to record their testimonies in the case.

