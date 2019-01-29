It took no time for Priya Ramani to make a response on the summon by Delhi Court to mark her presence. Ms Ramani was first women journalist to inculpate the journalist-turned-politician and former Minister of State and External Affairs MJ Akbar. Counting Akbar, a total number of seven witnesses' statements were recorded in the context of the case.

A few hours after Delhi Court summoned journalist Priya Ramani to in connection with the defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar, she responded with an ebullient tweet. Ramani said that it’s time to tell their story. Worth mentioning is that Ramani was first women journalist to inculpate the journalist-turned-politician and former Minister of State and External Affairs MJ Akbar. Including Akbar, a total number of seven witnesses’ statements were recorded in the context of the case.

Samar Vishal, additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate issued an order on a petition filed by MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician who stepped down from the Union Cabinet on October 17 after his name got highlighted in #MeToo campaign on social media. His legal team, which includes senior lawyer Geeta Luthra and advocate Sandeep Kaur, stated to the court that Ramani had harmed MJ Akbar’s image.

MJ Akbar has declined all the charges against him by saying that they are false, wild and baseless.

Journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar’s membership in The Editors Guild of India is suspended till the defamation case filed by him against Priya Ramani comes to a reasonable conclusion. The media body said that most of the members of their executive committee were in favour of suspending MJ Akbar’s membership.

Not only Ramani, but several women including a United States based journalist had also alleged sexual harassment by Akbar. The US journalist revealed that she was assaulted on a verbal, emotional and sexual basis by the former Union Minister MJ Akbar at a hotel in Jaipur around 23 years ago. MJ Akbar defended himself by saying that the affair happened with her consent, she responded to him by saying that it cannot happen with consent for a relationship which was completely based on compulsion and misuse of power.

