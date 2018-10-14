Union Minister MJ Akbar on Sunday called the #MeToo allegations as baseless and lies that don't have legs. Denying them altogether Minister of State of External Affairs said that he will take legal action as these accusations have caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

After Union Minister AJ Akbar returned from Nigeria amid calls for his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment from 9 women journalist and went all out against the #MeToo campaign. Denying them altogether Minister of State of External Affairs said that he will take legal action as these accusations have caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

On Priya Ramani’s allegations

On Priya Ramani, who was the first women journalist to call Akbar out, he said that she didn’t name him when she wrote her article in Vogue because it was an incorrect story.

Worth mentioning is that Priya only called out Minister of State after #MeToo gained momentum and said that Akbar was the man she had referred to in an incident she shared in a magazine article a year ago, when the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US triggered the #MeToo movement.

On Shutapa Paul and Shuma Raha’s allegation

MJ Akbar highlighted that Pual on record said that the man never laid a hand on me, and Shuma Raha had also clarified that he actually didn’t do anything.

On Ghazala Wahab’s accusations

MJ Akbar clarified that he worked with Ghazala during his stint with Asian Age and at that time the editorial team, that he and Ghazala were part of, worked out of a small hall and at the time concerned, he had a very tiny cubicle, patched together by plywood and glass. Others had tables and chairs two feet away, the minister clarified.

Questioning the timing of these accusations, MJ Akbar asked why all these women remained silent for decades and why only before the 2019 general elections these allegations cropped up. MJ Akbar termed all the allegations as baseless and motivated. He further went on term them as total unsubstantiated hearsay.

So far under the #MeToo campaign, a dozen women have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the junior minister. Besides Priya Ramani, the other women who spoke out are Prerna Singh Bindra, Ghazala Wahab, Shutapa Paul, Anju Bharti, Suparna Sharma, Shuma Raha, Malini Bhupta, Kanika Gahlout, Kadambari M Wade, Majlie de Puy Kamp and Ruth David.

HERE’S THE FULL STATEMENT

