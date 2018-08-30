MK Alagiri, who was expelled from the party in 2014 when Karunanidhi was the party president, had earlier warned off disastrous consequences for the DMK if he was not readmitted to the party.

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on Thursday told reporters in Madurai that he is ready to accept MK Stalin’s leadership if the latter reinducts him into the party.

However, the beleaguered leader said that he is ready to join DMK, but Stalin is not ready to accept him.

On August 28, Stalin took charge as the official boss of Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK amid threats from Alagiri. Stalin, the chosen political heir of his father and DMK president M Karunanidhi, has successfully managed the party for more than a year.

