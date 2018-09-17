A few hours after the statue of Rationalist leader Periyar was vandalised by the miscreants in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday took to his Twitter handle to condemn the attacks. The DMK chief tweeted that the people who are indulged in such degrading acts are using the communal forces as their shield.

A few hours after the statue of Rationalist leader Periyar was vandalised by the miscreants in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday took to his Twitter handle to condemn the attacks. The incident occurred on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of the anti-untouchability activist. The DMK chief tweeted that the people who are indulged in such degrading acts are using the communal forces as their shield. He said that we need to reduce such people by arresting them under the National Security Act. He further suggested that there is an immediate need to suppress the existing organisations with the iron fist.

In a strongly worded statement, MK Stalin that on “the day when we celebrate Periyar, the doyen of self-respect movement and social justice. However certain fanatics in the name of shaming Periyar are trying to threaten the communal harmony and peace of TN and act as raged animals”.

Earlier in the day, the miscreants vandalised two statues of EV Ramasamy aka Periyar on his 140th birth anniversary. In the first incident, which took place in Chennai, an advocate identified as Jagadeesan hurled a shoe at Periyar’s statue. He was later handed over to police. As per the report, he was also a worker of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). Another incident surfaced from Tirupur district where the miscreants have placed slippers around Ramasamy’s statue.

Today is the birth anniversary of E V Ramaswamy, popularly known as EeVeRa and Periyar, and leaders of various political parties are paying floral tributes to his statues installed in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

