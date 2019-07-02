MK Stalin lashing out at Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi demanded an apology. The DMK leader on Monday wanted to raise the issue in the State Assembly but the speaker rejected his demand which was then followed by walk-out of all DMK workers.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday had blamed Tamil Nadu government for the water crisis in the state with a tweet. Responding to her tweet, DMK chief MK Stalin demanded an apology from her.

Bedi in her tweet had questioned the state administration for its lack of attention to the serious issue. She wrote that India’s 6th largest city Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 years back and underlined poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy as the root cause of the problem.

Her tweet immediately evoked reactions from leaders across the state. DMK legislators on Monday walked out of the Assembly after speaker P Dhanpal did not allow Stalin, also the Leader of Opposition, to discuss Bedi’s remarks in the Assembly.

DMK workers also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to remove her from the office immediately and make everyone understand the values of Indian Constitution.

Stalin said Bedi’s remarks were against the people of Tamil Nadu and hence could not be tolerated. Had the remarks been made in line with criticism of political parties, it would have been accepted but not against the people, added the DMK chief. Condemning Bedi’s remarks further, he said the remarks won’t be accepted at any cost and called her comments uncivilized and anti-people.

AIADMK also hit out at Bedi for her comments and said the remarks did not fit her office. The Centre itself has admitted that half of the Indian districts were suffering from water shortage and Chennai received 62 per cent less rain last year compared to 2017, added a DMK worker.

Bedi in her tweet had also said that Chennai, despite having water supply from four reservoirs dried up, adding that the government was providing 525 million litres a day, which was 75 mls than what was being supplied in 2017. In response to criticism for her alleged callous remarks, Bedi said she only shared the people’s perception and that there was nothing personal in the message.

