The DMK state women's wing headed by MP Kanimozhi showed a green a signal to the elevation of MK Stalin as the party president. After the meeting state women's wing passed a resolution to elevate MK Stalin unanimously.

Putting an end to all speculations and rumours, the DMK’s state women wing meeting headed by Kanimozhi on Thursday passed a resolution to elevate MK Stalin as Party president unanimously. The party president post has been vacant after the death of M. Karunanidhi. As per the reports, the DMK council will elect the party President and Treasurer on August 28, 2018.

After the death of former DMK chief, treasurer MK Stalin has been holding the chair of working president. According to the reports, some party members are also likely to elect DMK senior leader Duraimurugan as the treasurer, who is currently holding the chair of principal secretary.

The nominations for the party president and treasurer will be invited by the General Council and senior leaders would conduct the elections, say reports. However, no one is expected to enter the fray against MK Stalin.

MK Stalin’s elevation was announced after the DMK Executive Committee meeting held at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

Earlier, MK Stalin’s brother MK Alagiri claimed the DMK’s throne and said his brother is scared of him. He claimed that real DMK cadres were with him and not with Stalin. MK Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More