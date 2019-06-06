DMK chief MK Stalin demands exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students over suicides, high rate of failure: Launching a scathing attack on the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre for ignoring the future of students, Stalin said nearly 75,000 students from the state have failed the exam his year.

DMK chief MK Stalin demands exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students over suicides, high rate of failure: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin has reiterated his earlier demand that students of Tamil Nadu should be exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to select medical students in the country. M K Stalin’s demand comes a day after two Tamil Nadu students committed suicide after failing to qualify in the NEET 2019 examination. Rithu Shree from Tirupur and Vaishiya from Pattukottai committed suicide on failing to qualify the medical entrance test. While Rithu Shree had scored 490 marks out of 600, Vaishiya secured 90 per cent in the Tamil Nadu Board examinations this year. Another student Monisha in Viluppuram committed suicide after failing to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

Stalin said nearly 75,000 students from the state have failed the exam. Quoting figures from the recently released NEET 2019 results, he accused the ruling BJP government at the Centre of spoiling the dreams of Tamil Nadu

students. The DMK leader also expressed shock that the ruling BJP at the Centre is not considering the demand despite the TN government having passed a resolution on the exemption fron NEET examination. He warned

the NDA-II government that in the next parliamentary session, DMK leaders will raise the demand od exemption from NEET in Parliament.

Though, there is a significant rise in the number students for the NEET 2019 examination, nearly 50 per cent students have failed to qualify the NEET examination. On Wednesday (June 5), the NTA released the NEET UG 2019

result through the official website nta.ac.in. A total of 15,19,375 candidates had registered, out of which only 14,10,754 candidates appeared for the examination in the national-level entrance exam for the medical or dentals

students. While Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped the examination securing All India Rank (AIR-1), Madhuri Reddy G from Telangana secured AIR 7 among the girls. As per the official update, there are 20 girls in the

the top 100 NEET 2019 Merit List shared by the NTA. The exam was conducted on May 5, 2019 across 156 cities of the country.

NTA reports said medical aspirants from Delhi have highest success ratio with as many as 74.92% candidates qualifying in the NEET 2019 exam. Delhi is followed by Haryana, where the overall success ratio is 73.41%. The

third best scoring region was Chandigarh with 73.24% pass percentage, reports said.

