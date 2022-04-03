DMK's headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came together to witness the day

At the opening of the DMK’s headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) national secretary Sitaram Yechury, and National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah converged on one stage.

The move is being interpreted as DMK’s attempt to impose itself in national politics. The DMK is now the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, with 23 members.

Stalin later tweeted, “A momentous occasion for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the party that stands by the ideals of Social Justice, Equality and State Autonomy, for having inaugurated our office in New Delhi. I would like to thank everyone for being part of this historic and joyous moment.”

The Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam will include four tall pillars, with a focus on Dravidian architecture. Busts of the office’s founders, CN Annadurai and Kalaignar Karunanithi, will also be displayed at the entryway.