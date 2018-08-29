In his first letter as the DMK chief, MK Stalin unleashed a brazen attack on the BJP party and further accused it of painting the country saffron. The letter issued to the DMK party members also ended the speculations of DMK joining hands with BJP for the upcoming elections.

On Wednesday, the newly-crowned DMK Chief MK Stalin issued his first letter as the party president to the party members. In his first letter as the DMK chief, MK Stalin unleashed a brazen attack on the BJP party and further accused it of painting the country saffron. The letter issued to the DMK party members also ended the speculations of DMK joining hands with BJP for the upcoming elections. Slamming the Modi government, M Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin claimed that the BJP is working overtime to bring down the social justice, plurality and state autonomy.

In his first letter to the party members as the DMK Chief, MK Stalin said that removing BJP from the Centre and AIADMK from the state are DMK’s two current agendas. Hinting towards MK AQlagiri, Stalin said that all those who wanted to create a rift in the DMK-led alliance will be very disappointed. He added that he will be working according to the plan, with allies on its side.

Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi can help BJP get DMK support

MK Stalin who was crowned the DMK chief on August 29 and lashed out at the BJP and claimed that the Modi government was trying to saffronise the country. He also fired cannons at the state ruling AIADMK. During his address, he urged the party workers to come together to overthrow both the governments.

Shivpal Yadav floats Samajwadi Secular Morcha, asks neglected Samajwadi Party members to join him

120 கோடி மக்களைக் கொண்ட நாட்டின் வலிமையை சமூக–பொருளாதார–கல்வி – மொழி- வாழ்வுரிமை என எல்லா வகையிலும் பலவீனப்படுத்தும் மத்திய பாஜக அரசையும், சுயமரியாதை இழந்து மாநில உரிமைகளை அடமானம் வைத்த மாநில அதிமுக அரசையும், ஜனநாயக போர்க்களமான தேர்தல் களத்தில் வீழ்த்துவதே தி.மு.க.வின் இலக்கு! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 29, 2018

Narendra Dabholkar case: Mumbai Sessions Court denies remand of Sharad Kalaskar to CBI

On Tuesday, MK Stalin said that the current political situation is a grave challenge. He added that the Centre is trying to destabilise the judiciary. The following remarks were made by the DMK chief MK Stalin while he was addressing DMK General Council meeting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More