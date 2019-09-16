Stop Hindi imposition: MK Stalin on Monday said that the DMK would stage protest in Tamil Nadu on September 20 at 10 am against central government's decision on the imposition of Hindi language.

Stop Hindi imposition: MK Stalin says DMK will stage protest in Tamil Nadu on September 20: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday announced that it will be holding a protest in all Tamil Nadu district capitals on September 20 at 10 am against central government’s decision on the imposition of Hindi language. Addressing the media, DMK chief MK Stalin said that the decision was taken at the party high-level committee meeting on the same day. The Hindi Diwas triggered a massive uproar in south Indian states after Union Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, urged making Hindi as the common language of India. A day after Shah proposed that Hindi could become a unifying language, several top leaders stood up to register their protests.

DMK chief MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan, Congress leader Siddaramaih, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were first to protest against the Modi government’s suggestions.

Earlier in the day, Hassan had said that no Shah or sultan can break the unity in diversity promise made when India became a republic. He had challenged the NDA govt 2.0 of protests bigger than the Jalliakkatu protests, which took place in 2017. He added that neither India nor Tamil Nadu deserves or needs such battle.

Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also waded into the row and claimed that the state would not compromise with Hindi over Kannada. Several other BJP allies have also protested against the central government’s suggestion.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the Narendra Modi government’s push for Hindi as a unifying language saying that Hindi is not the mother tongue of every Indian. He said that the government should try to appreciate the diversity and beauty if other mother tongues, adding that India is much bigger than Hindi, Hindu or Hindutva.

