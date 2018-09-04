Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and AIADMK, Stalin said, BJP thinks that they can do anything and get away with it because they have a benami government in Tamil Nadu.

DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday criticised the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and AIADMK for filing an FIR against Lois Sofia who was arrested at the Tuticorin airport on Monday for shouting slogans against the central government.

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and AIADMK, Stalin said, BJP thinks that they can do anything and get away with it because they have a benami government in Tamil Nadu.

“In a democracy, every individual has right to criticise the government,” he said.



Stalin said in a statement that the AIADMK government should take action against the BJP members who had threatened Sofia’s family on the basis of the complaint filed by her father.

On Monday, Lois Sofia called the central government ‘fascist’ on a flight in front of Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More