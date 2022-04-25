Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana, who was arrested during the Hanuman Chalisa controversy was sent to Taloja jail on Sunday night.

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana, who was arrested during the Hanuman Chalisa controversy was sent to Taloja jail on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Naveneet Rana, the MP for Amravati, has been sent to the Byculla jail.

Ravi Rana, a Badnera MLA, was first taken to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. Ravi Rana was sent to Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai owing to congestion at Arthur Road jail, according to jail officials.

On Saturday, the pair was apprehended and transported to the Khar Police Station.

Earlier on Saturday, a row erupted after MP Navneet Rana and her husband announced that they planned to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Mumbai Residence), prompting a large crowd to gather outside the political couple’s home, waving flags in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister’s residence.

Although, Ranas abandoned their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in the face of Shiv Sainik protests, which resulted in their arrest for inciting hatred amongst different communities.

According to a police press release, “U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act, a case has been filed against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana by Khar Police. Both of them are apprehended at their home in Khar. Khar Police Station is conducting a more thorough inquiry.”

The Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra, ordered MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana to be held in judicial custody for 14 days.

However, the court will hear the MP-MLA couple’s application on April 29. Following this, Mumbai Police have asked them to respond to the bail application by April 27.