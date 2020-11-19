TRS Party leader Kavitha on Thursday addressed the media, she stated how the BJP and INC stopped Rs.10,000 relief fund to every flood effected household in GHMC by flagging the same as a problem in front of the Election commission.

Earlier today, MLC from Nizamabad local body and the daughter of Telangana CM KCR, Kalvakuntla Kavitha participated in the nomination filing day as she joined Gandhinagar division candidate Mutha Padma Naresh at Abids Office. The precision started from Laxmi Ganapathi temple wherein Kavitha sought blessings for the victory of TRS Party in the upcoming elections, MLA Mutha Gopal from Musheerabad and Gandhinagar Division candidate from TRS Party were also present at the temple.

Upon completion of the nomination process TRS Party leader Kavitha addressed the media. She said that “TRS victory march in GHMC elections will start from Gandhi Nagar division itself”. She further stated how the BJP and INC stopped Rs.10,000 relief fund to every flood effected household in GHMC by flagging the same as a problem in front of the Election commission.

She continued saying that these two parties have lost their right to seek votes from people of Hyderabad because they deprived people of their basic rights amidst the crisis. Kavitha applauded the efforts of Hon’ble CM KCR led TRS Government that had carried out development works worth Rs. 67,000 crores across Hyderabad in the last 6 years alone.

In her address to the media, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha further spoke about the empathetic nature of the TRS Government that stood by its people during the pandemic by providing them Rs 1500 for expenditure, along with other reliefs to ease the pressure from people and the fast-forwarded will of TRS government was also seen during Hyderabad floods. The Government announced Rs 10,000 for flood-hit families as a relief measure.

She also took on the BJP led government at the centre for being unresponsive towards the plight of Telangana and its people. She in the media interaction admired and acknowledged the tremendous amount of developmental work that has been carried out in the Gandhi Nagar division by the TRS Party and appealed to the residents of Gandhi Nagar division to come forward and vote in favour of rapid development, under the leadership of CM KCR and party president KTR.

