30 year old Adilaxmi works with her husband in their automobile repair shop at Sujatha Nagar, near Kothagudem. She is mother to two daughters who are 9 years and 7 years old respectively and works with her husband to meet the financial needs of her family.

The story of this dedicated mother and wife who wanted two additional machines at her automobile shop, caught the attention of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who instantly expressed her desire to help Adilaxmi.

Former Member of Parliament later Kavitha invited Adilaxmi and her family to Hyderabad. The MLC applauded Adilaxmi’s determination and the amount of hard work she has put in to support her family. In the meeting, Kavitha interacted with the family, felicitated them and extended assistance to the family for buying new machine and ensuring good education for their daughters.

Later, Kavitha tweeted “Adilaxmi and her story has inspired me. Her determination to break the predetermined shackles and to walk that extra mile for her family is so heart melting. Saluting her courage!”

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has provided assistance to Adilaxmi and her husband in order to buy the desired machine and has also assured the family of supporting the education of both their daughters.

