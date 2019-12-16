She said that during the camp more 70 people signed on forms, pledging to donate their organs after death. Consultant Data Management Milan Kumar Bagla and Transplant Coordinator Karanjot Thind were also present at the awareness camp.

Chandigarh, December 15: The man, who saved number of lives by donating organs of his 22-years-old braindead son, joined an Organ and Tissue Donation awareness camp organised by Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) on the final day of ongoing Military Literature Festival (MLF)-2019 at Lake Club here.

Parth Gandhi was declared braindead a week after he met with a road accident in March 2013 and his father Sanjay Gandhi taking a bold decision given a consent to donate organs of his son which saved a number of lives. The donation included Heart, Liver, both Kidneys and Pancreas.

Sanjay Gandhi, while encouraging visitors for saving lives by pledging to donate their organs after death said that it was not the easy decision for them to give consent for donating organs of his son when he was declared braindead but they wanted to see him survive in others.

Saryu D Madra, IEC Media Consultant said that they have got an overwhelming response during the three-days organ and tissue donation camp at MLF 2019.

She said that during the camp more 70 people signed on forms, pledging to donate their organs after death. Consultant Data Management Milan Kumar Bagla and Transplant Coordinator Karanjot Thind were also present at the awareness camp.

Nodal Officer ROTTO-PGIMER Professor Vipin Koushal said that there was a wide gap between those who require organs and availability of organs because of lack of awareness knowledge and prevalent myths and misconceptions. “In view of this we at ROTTO try to tap every opportunity to disseminate information about the cause and we are happy to the organisers of MLF 2019 for being so thoughtful and it’s a huge motivation to see people not only registering as organ donor at our stall but also expressing willingness to volunteer to promote the cause,” he said.

