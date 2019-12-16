Military Literature Festival 2019: Students from various schools in and around Chandigarh today participated in a discussion on book written by Brigadier Rajesh Bhaskar during the Military Literature Festival, organised by Punjab Government and UT Administration at Lake Club. The audience was made aware about the book- Modernising National Intelligence Appartus for Internal Security Operations.

Chandigarh, 13 December: Students from various schools in and around Chandigarh today participated in a discussion on book written by Brigadier Rajesh Bhaskar during the Military Literature Festival, organised by Punjab Government and UT Administration at Lake Club. The audience was made aware about the book- Modernising National Intelligence Appartus for Internal Security Operations.

Author of the book -Brigadier Rajesh Bhaskar, retired DGP J.S. Aujla and K.C. Verma-former Director of Research and Analysis Wing, the external intelligence agency of India, participated in the discussion. They talked about the role of intelligence agencies, secret documents and other issues in and outside India.

Participating in the discussion, K.C. Verma talked about de-classification of the secret government documents and made the audience aware of the de-classification of secret documents after 30 years in different countries.

He also talked about privacy issues revolving around Social-Media, Aadhar Card, telephone-tapping (interception of data, cable networks).

He talked about the pitfalls in the intelligence agencies, reasons behind the failure of projects, coordination, recruitment and training process. He said that most of the knowledge about intelligence agencies remains in silos as people associated with intelligence agencies are not supposed to share any information in the form of writing during service and even after retirement.

Brig. Rajesh Bhaskar said that technology is coming in big way in gathering information. He discussed about the need of flat-information sharing pattern and said that the intelligence agencies should increase data-sharing to intensify more coordination.

J. S. Aujla-retired DGP talked about the details and information of the book written by Brig Rajesh Bhaskar. He said that the author has tried to put the vast subject of intelligence in small basket although it is quite complex because there was no clear-cut demarcation for internal and external intelligence. He said that after reading the book the reader comes to know that technology is coming in a big way in gathering information.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App