The panelists discussion revolved around the modern technology, different models of submarines, its usage, advantages and manufacturing. They also talked about the capabilities of different types of submarines, various countries stretegic parternerships, deals and competitive bidding system to purchase the submarines.

Chandigarh, 15 December: Retired Navy officers and experts today made school students aware about the submarines during the third and last day of the Military Literature Festival in the Panel Discussion titled–Run Silent, Run Deep, Strike Hard. Admiral Sunil Lanba was moderator during the panel discussion.

The panelists discussion revolved around the modern technology, different models of submarines, its usage, advantages and manufacturing. They also talked about the capabilities of different types of submarines, various countries stretegic parternerships, deals and competitive bidding system to purchase the submarines.

In his opening lecture, Commodore Anil Jai Singh gave 15 minutes digital presentation about different shapes, sizes of submarines equipped with weapons. He also informed about the commissioning of submarines into the Indian Navy in the historical overview. He talked about different aspects of the submarine and its use in clandestine operations. He also discussed the modern technology to be used in keeping a round the clock check under the water. He also discussed about the range, speed and endurance of different submarines and shared his views on modern technologies addressing the limitations.

Vice Admiral A. K. Singh made the children aware about the basic principles of submarines equipped with nuclear weapons. He talked about the peculiar requirments of submarines and touched technical aspects. The Vice Admiral also threw light upon the strength and power of submarines which are in possession of India’s neighbouring countries.

During his interaction with the students, Professor Bharat Karnad talked about Military indigenisation and India’s perspective on handling business deals and manufacturing of the submarines. He said that India has to be sovereign and minise its dependency on foreign suppliers.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App