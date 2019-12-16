Vee Walker-Writer of the book, Major Tom's War today explained about her book-an interesting true story about the impact of WWI on a doomed generation and one Indian Army cavalry officer in particular during the Military Literature Festival

Chandigarh, 14 December: Vee Walker-Writer of the book, Major Tom’s War today explained about her book-an interesting true story about the impact of WWI on a doomed generation and one Indian Army cavalry officer in particular during the Military Literature Festival.

The writer narrated all the important episodes written in her book by showing photographs on a projector. The writer narrated the life story of different stories of differnt generations, what hapens in real battle field, sing songs and brought the heart and soul of her book by recounting the incidents with little performances.

A native of Britain, Vee Walker said that she came to India after getting information, pictures and notes of her grandfather. She touched different aspects of real battle fieldand sung the songs that soldiers sing during the war. “Iam a story-teller not a historian,” she said while informing the audience about her book.

She also enacted many scenes during a presentation about the story of her book and showed numerous pictures of Sikh Indian soldiers and of her family including her British grandfather during his stint in India.

The writer informed the audience that why does Evie Winnington-Ingram, who has good cause to hate writer’s grandfather, a Bengal-born solicitor Tom Westmacott, agree to his proposal of marriage? Their dark, shared past drives them apart. War forces them to face up to a harrowing present before they emerge, together, into an unexpected future.

