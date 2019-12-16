Military Literature Festival 2019: War experts bat for including all stakeholders on board for lasting solution to Kashmir Problem, Underlined that there can never be only military solution to the complex Kashmir issue.

Chandigarh, December 13: Rejecting Military solution as the only way out for the resolution of the vexed Kashmir issue, war experts here today called for including all stakeholders especially the local residents to ensure its lasting solution.

Taking part in a panel discussion here on the first day of MLF on the issue of ‘The Taliban and ISIK in Kashmir’, former chief of RAW Mr. AS Dulat made startling revelation that most of the people in India don’t know about the real problem of the Kashmir. He said that Kashmir issue is not the Military issue alone and army alone can not solve the problem.

How the problem of Kashmir became so complex and what are the possible solutions to ease out the tension and terror from Kashmir

He said that though the army has been holding the ground in Kashmir since long and the situation have improved manifold even then the real solution of the Kashmir problem is not to be solved by army. Apart from terrorism Kashmir has emotive and social angle which has to be taken into account.

Pointing out that means of warfare have undergone considerable change, Mr. Dulat said that it was America who earlier supported the militant groups around the world even in Kashmir they call the separatists as freedom fighters. He said the stand of the America changed after 9/11. Then the Americans sensed the real danger posed by the terrorism in the face of humanity. After 9/11 America waged the war against terrorism and overnight freedom fighters turned into terrorists.

Earlier the discussion was started by the moderator Lt. Gen Ata Hasnain with the background of threat posed by the various modules of terrorism at the face of the humanity. He evoked the curiousity of the audience by asking what is the full form of ISIK which was the main agenda of today’s discussion.

He elaborated that one should not confuse the ISIK with ISIS as full form of ISIK is Islamic State in Kashmir. The localise Militants operating in Kashmir which are posing great danger to the sovereignty of Indian State .He said that in Kashmir we are fighting hybrid war with the militants which is totally opposite to the conventional war. He said the hybrid war is fought with the assistance of the government and we have to stop all channels of support to the miltant groups like emotional support of people and finances. But the conventional war is fought by the army.

The other panelist Mr. RK Kaushik IAS while taking part in the discussion said that 72 years of history told us the ground realties of our neighbouring countries such as their defence, Internal peace , finance and security are controlled by the deep state. He said that the presence of ISIS has not been denied , they have sources in Kashmir and to engage our youth we have to create large number of employment for them through industrialization. He said that we recently witnessed that 10000 youngsters were coming for recruitment for BSF and Kashmir Police.

