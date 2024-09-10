MNS Leader Raj Thackeray Marks Ganesh Chaturthi With Special Visit

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at a Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai on Monday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at a Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai on Monday. During his visit, he interacted with the devotees and was presented with an idol of Lord Ganesha by the pandal committee organizers.

Mumbai Sees Participation from Bollywood and Political Figures

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai has also witnessed participation from various Bollywood actors and political leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah offered their prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh Pandal in Mumbai, on the same day.

Amit Shah and Other Political Leaders Attend Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Amit Shah visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official residence, Varsha Bungalow, to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. He also paid a visit to the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Details

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that started on September 7, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. Known also as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, this festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

Festivities and Celebrations Across India

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with great devotion. Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations. The air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. Streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit beautifully decorated pandals.

