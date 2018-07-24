Ever since the lynching of Pehlu Khan in April 2017, almost seven incidents have been reported from Rajasthan alone where an individual or more were hacked to death by a frenzied mob. The most recent incident that has shocked the nation is Alwar lynching case where Rakbar Khan was lynched to death on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday condemned the surge in mob lynching cases in the country and laid blame on social media for triggering such incidents. He also called upon people to always check the authenticity of the viral text that circulates on various social media platforms in order to ensure peace and order in the society. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a new advisory to nodal officers for the prevention of such incidents in future.

“There is a recent surge in mob lynching, please don’t misunderstand me because I have authored the judgement, there is a recent surge in mob lynching based on the viral text on the social media and this leads to mobocracy and loss of life, in certain cases. The blatant reliance on social media needs to be checked by the citizens themselves in order to ensure peace and order in the society,” said CJI Dipak Misra.

There is a recent surge in mob lynching, please don't misunderstand me because I have authored the judgement, there is a recent surge in mob lynching based on the viral text on the social media and this leads to mobocracy and loss of life, in certain cases: CJI Dipak Misra pic.twitter.com/u63y2Xhn1M — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

Ever since the lynching of Pehlu Khan in April 2017, almost seven incidents have been reported from Rajasthan alone where an individual or more were hacked to death by a frenzied mob. The most recent incident that has shocked the nation is Alwar lynching case where Rakbar Khan was lynched to death on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

A week after the Supreme Court condemned the rise in such incidents and called upon the government to come up with a law to tackle this situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory to nodal officers. According to reports, the state nodal officers have been directed by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to keep a strict check on such incidents and to immediately address a situation which has the potential to turn violent.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More