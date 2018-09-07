Mob lynching: Supreme Court gave a time period of 7 days to all the states to implement the Court's earlier judgement on mob lynching. In its previous verdict, the Supreme Court had laid down the proper measures which were to be taken up by the states to prevent lynching incidents across the country.

On Friday, the Supreme Court gave a time period of 7 days to all the states to implement the Court’s earlier judgement on mob lynching. In its previous verdict, the Supreme Court had laid down the proper measures which were to be taken up by the states to prevent lynching incidents across the country. Sixteen states have submitted their compliance reports on the lynching incidents. In its July verdict, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra said that the state and the central government have to take up the preventive, remedial and punitive measures to put a halt at the lynching incidents taking place across the country.

Earlier in July, CJI had asked the states to file compliance reports on series of directions given by the court. In its July verdict, the Supreme Court had also asked the Parliament to form a separate law that takes up and punishes the people involved in the lynching incidents.

Condemning the mob lynching incidents, the Supreme Court said that strict measures have to be taken as such horrendous acts cannot be tolerated. The court further stated that no citizen can take law into their own hands or become a law on to himself.

As per reports, during the hearings, the Centre said that an empowered Group of Ministers (GoM) has been set up to consider framing the law in this regard. The following judgement was passed by the bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khawilkar and DY Chandrachud.

As per reports, at least 31 people lost their lives in nine states in last one-year because of mob lynching incidents.

