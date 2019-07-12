UP Law Commission prepares draft bill to curb mob lynching, suggests CM Yogi Adiyanath to include provision of life imprisonment: Uttar Pradesh law panel has drafted a bill to curb rising incidents of mob lynchings in India. It has recommended life term imprisonment for those involved in the crime along with other stringent laws.

UP Law Commission prepares draft bill to curb mob lynching, suggests CM Yogi Adiyanath to include provision of life imprisonment: With an aim to put a leash on the rising incidents of mob lynching, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has listed down a set of stringent laws to find a solution for the dastardly issue. In the recent past, there have been a couple of incidents in which a mob thrashed and verbally abused a person on a mere suspicion, which later resulted in the death of the person. To deal with the evil practice, the commission has drafted Uttar Pradesh Combating of Mob Lynching Bill, 2019. The bill has been submitted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by commission chairman Justice (retd) Aditya Nath Mittal.

A brief report was submitted along with the draft in which the commission stated that the existing law is not sufficient to deal with the problem. The law panel took the suo motu cognizance of incidents of mob lynching and suggested that not only the wrongdoers but the authorities should also be held responsible for the dereliction of duty if such cases take place under their vigilance.

Here are some of the key suggestions that have been recommended by the state law panel to infuse fear among the culprits. On the top of the list, the panel has recommended making the mob lynching a separate offence.

If the victim is inured then the accused will be awarded a 7-year-jail term and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh

If the victim sustains severe injuries then the accused will be awarded a 10-year-jail term and a fine up to Rs 3 lakh

If the victim dies then the accused will be awarded life term and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh

The others involved in the conspiracy, abetment will be punished like those actually involved in the lynching.

If the police officer or district magistrate, on duty, shows negligence, imprisonment of one year, which may be extended to three years and fine up to Rs 5000.

Those contributing to or enforcing a hostile environment will be punished with a six-month jail term.

