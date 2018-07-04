Union Information and Technolgy Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday told the WhatsApp that identifying mass circulation of fake messages is not rocket science. On the sidelines of a conference in New Delhi, Prasad asked social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook to remain accountable, responsible and vigilant.

A day after Supreme Court said states are bound to check incidents of mob lynchings, Union Information and Technolgy Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday told the WhatsApp that identifying mass circulation of fake messages is not rocket science. The minister in the Modi government said that his department’s initial probe has found that disinformation and provocative messages on WhatsApp played a major role in instigating violence. Prasad further asked the social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook to remain accountable, responsible and vigilant.

On the sidelines of a conference in New Delhi, Prasad said, “If in any state, any part, on a particular subject, if there is a movement of large volumes of messages on WhatsApp, it is not rocket science that can’t be discovered by application of technology.”

He said that the government has issued a notice to social messaging platform WhatsApp in this matter. Quoting WhatsApp reply to the government, he said the social media application has made changes to its setting, now a group admin can decide who can send messages.

In its reply, WhatsApp has informed the government that they are trying to see that messages aren’t forwarded without reading and understanding. The WhatsApp said it is horrified by the recent mob lynchings incidents triggered by fake messages. The minister also appreciated the WhatsApp over the decision taken by them to check fake messages.

Issuing a stern action to the Facebook-owned application, the government recently told WhatsApp that it should immediately stop fake messages on its application that are impacting law and order situation in the country. The recent developments have come days after five people were lynched in Dhule district of Maharashtra over suspicion of child lifters.

