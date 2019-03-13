Model Code of Conduct violation: The Vishwas Nagar MLA in Delhi had shared two posters on AIF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook by on March 1, 2019, in clear violation of Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.

Model Code of Conduct violation: The Election Commission on Tuesday slapped showcause notice on BJP MLA OP Sharma for posting his photo with a photograph of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on social media on March 1, the ANI reported. The social media post was made before the 2019 Lok Sabha election dates were announced. Earlier, the poll body had asked the social media platform Facebook to remove IAF pilot Abhinandan vardhman’s photo which was shared by Sharma and a few other people.

Sharma, who is the Vishwas Nagar MLA in Delhi, had shared two posters on AIF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook by on March 1, 2019. In both the posters, photographs of Wing Commander Varthaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Sharma were seen.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had asked all political parties to stop making references to the armed forces while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing the “victim card” as she said people of the country were the victims of his “wrong policies”.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad, the senior Congress leader in her address lashed out at the Modi government for ‘politicising’ issues related to national interest.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect from March 10 itself in the entire country. The MCC includes a list of guidelines used for regulating political parties and their activities just ahead of elections. The rules not only apply to political speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, rallies, general conduct and even contents of election manifestos.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More