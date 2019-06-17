First session of 17th Lok Sabha begins: The first session of 17th Lok Sabha will witness the passing of the Union Budget 2019 and some key legislations like Triple Talaq Bill being on top of the Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government.

First session of 17th Lok Sabha begins: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha after the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections commences today (on Monday, June 17, 2019) during which the key legislation of the Union Budget will be presented by the new Modi-led NDA-II government at the Centre. According to reports, ahead of the general elections in February, the government had announced the interim budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is holding office for the second term on Sunday held an all-party meet to seek support for the smooth functioning of the parliament.

Reports said the Union Budget 2019-20 will be presented on July 5, 2019. In total, 46 bills have lapsed in the earlier parliament sessions of which some will be revived, Triple talaq will be in focus and other bills that are likely to be introduced are The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Bill, 2019 and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Reports reveal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited MPs from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for discussion over dinner on June 20 where they will exchange views on various subjects. Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has not yet been elected and reportedly it will be done on June 19. Out of the 40 sittings, the Lok Sabha will have 30 sittings while the Rajya Sabha will have 27 sittings during the 40-day period of the first parliament session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, ahead of the parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha today, said PM Narendra Modi has guided us to work in close cooperation with the Opposition parties for the development of the nation and we all are making the efforts because the ruling party and the Opposition play a key role for the country.

