Modi 3.0: Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM Modi

Ajit Doval was re-appointed as India’s National Security Advisor on Thursday, June 13. The appointment committee of the cabinet has also re-appointed P K Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks their third consecutive term, making two retired bureaucrats the longest-serving principal advisors to the Prime Minister.

Roles & Responsibilities:

PK Mishra will handle administrative matters and appointments in the PMO, while Doval will be responsible for national security, military affairs, and intelligence.

Doval, a distinguished former IPS officer of Kerala cadre, is prominent for his expertise in counter-terrorism and nuclear issues, and will continue to spearhead efforts in national security, military affairs, and intelligence. He has extensive experience in handling complex geopolitical challenges.

Who Is PK Mishra?

Pramod Kumar Mishra is the 13th and current Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi.

Dr P K Mishra, a veteran retired IAS officer from the 1972 batch belonging to Gujarat Cadre, has a decade-long association with PM Modi. He will oversee administrative matters and appointments within the PMO. He also happens to be a retired Agriculture Secretary to the Government of India.

Both Dr Mishra and NSA Doval had been affiliated with Modi long before he assumed office as Prime Minister of India, making them his most trusted associates. Despite their expertise, both maintain a low profile, with NSA Doval staying completely out of the media and interviews.

Who Is Ajit Doval?

Ajit Kumar Doval serves as the fifth and current National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India. He is a former Indian intelligence and law enforcement officer.

NSA Ajit Doval is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s primary interlocutor with neighbouring countries and the P-5 nations. He oversees India’s external intelligence agency, RA&W, on behalf of the PM. Doval is also considered a quintessential spymaster with extensive experience in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He maintains close connections in the Middle East.

Doval has been instrumental for Prime Minister Modi in countering the PLA’s aggression in the Doklam plateau in 2017 and East Ladakh in 2020. He also serves as India’s special representative for resolving the boundary dispute with China. Having served in Punjab as the IB’s operational chief and in Kashmir as an additional director, Doval possesses firsthand knowledge of Pakistan’s covert operations in these sensitive regions. Additionally, he has dealt with Khalistani extremism during his tenure in London and Pakistani jihadist activities while stationed in Islamabad. The NDA alliance government has announced the cabinet for this term, with some members retaining the same ministries after a shuffle. ALSO READ: Cabinet Portfolio Announcement Update: These Six Former CMs Get Key Portfolios In Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Show Full Article