Modi 3.0 Hits Milestone: 100 Days Of Progress And New Initiatives

Modi 3.0 has completed its first 100 days in office. Sources in the government said that it has achieved several targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. Before hitting the campaign trail for the 2024 general election, PM had given 100 days’ tasks to officials.

Infrastructure and Capital Expenditure

The Centre has cleared and approved projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore in 100 days with a primary focus on roads, railways, ports, and airways. Sources in the government believe that increasing capital expenditure to Rs 11.11 lakh crore will lead to job creation.

Agriculture and Farmers

It is learnt that the national cooperative policy is drafted and is getting final touches and will be launched soon. Sources said in the first 100 days, the government has also worked rigorously in the farming sector. The 17th installment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi was released. Rs 20,000 crore has been distributed to 9.3 crore farmers. So far, Rs 3 lakh crore has been distributed to a total of 12 crore 33 lakh farmers. The MSP (Minimum Support Price) for Kharif crops for 2024-25 has increased, which sources said has benefitted farmers by approximately Rs 2 lakh crore (benefitted 12 crore farmers).

Major Project Approvals

Modi 3.0 also approved the Polavaram Irrigation Project in Andhra Pradesh with an allocation of Rs 12,100 crore. The Centre has also approved seven major schemes with a total outlay of Rs 14,200 crore, including the Digital Agriculture Mission to enhance efficiency and productivity in the agricultural sector.

Ease of Business and Youth Initiatives

Sources in the government also emphasized the work done for ease of doing business and youth in the first 100 days. Other than abolishing angel tax and reducing corporate tax, the Centre is setting up a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space sector startups. Approval has been given for the Gen-Next Support for Innovation Startups (GENESIS) program to support Start-Ups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

According to government figures, in the first 100 days, a Rs 2 lakh crore PM package has been announced to promote employment and skill development among the youth. The goal is to benefit 41 million youth over the next 5 years. 1 crore youth will receive internships at top companies, along with allowances and one-time assistance. The target is to skill 20 lakh youth, with improvements to 1,000 industrial training institutes. The central government has announced over 15,000 new appointments.

Women Empowerment

On the women empowerment front in the first 100 days, PM Modi has awarded certificates to 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis. According to government figures, now more than 1 crore Lakhpati Didis earn more than Rs 1 lakh per year. MUDRA loan has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Development of Tribal Villages

In the first 100 days under the Prime Minister’s Developed Tribal Village Campaign, development of 63,000 tribal villages will be carried out, improving the socio-economic status of 5 crore tribals.

Healthcare Sector

On the health sector, 75,000 new medical seats have been added, which will help make the healthcare system more effective and reduce dependence on foreign medical education, said a source. The National Medical Commission is preparing a National Medical Register to create a centralized repository of doctors in the country.

Regional and Security Projects

In the first 100 days, the government also focused on the Purvoday Scheme: A plan for the comprehensive development of Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Urban Flood Management and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Projects: Rs 6,350 crore allocated for these projects. Five new districts have been created in Ladakh (Zanskar, Dras, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang), making a total of 7 districts (including Leh and Kargil).

On the security front, on September 4, after 35 years of conflict, a peace agreement was made with NLFT and ATTF in Tripura, under which 328 armed cadres renounced violence and joined the mainstream of society.

Cybersecurity Measures

A ‘Samanvay’ platform has been introduced for all stakeholders dealing with cybercrime. In the next 5 years, 5,000 cyber commandos will be trained. The Cyberdost mobile app has been launched for reporting cybercrimes.

In collaboration with banks and financial intermediaries, an advanced ‘Cyber Fraud Mitigation Center’ (CFMC) has been established at I4C. A suspect registry has been created, including mobile.

