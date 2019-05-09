Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee at BJP rally in West Bengal's Bankura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused theTMC chief of repeatedly ignoring his attempts at assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Fani and helping West Bengal.

Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee at BJP rally in West Bengal’s Bankura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for ruining West Bengal during her rule in the state. Modi said Mamata Banerjee is causing irreparable damage to the state only to remain in power. The TMC’s anti-democratic ways have angered people and that’s why they are blessing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. Apart from Bankura (West Bengal), the prime minister will hold rallies Azamgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Parulia in West Bengal today.

Modi said Mamata Banerjee has insulted the Constitution of the country. Mamata is reluctant to accept Modi as the prime minister of the country but she she feels proud to accept the prime minister of Pakistan as India’s PM (Didi desh ke samvidhaan ka apmaan kar rahi hain. Woh keh rahi hain ki desh ke pradhan mantri ko pradhan mantri maanne ke liye tayar nahi hain lekin unko Pakistan ke PM ko PM maanne mein gaurav ka anubhaav hota hai), he said voters at Bankura.

PM Modi also accused theTMC chief of repeatedly ignoring his attempts at assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Fani and helping West Bengal. He said, “When cyclone came in West Bengal, he called Didi again and again, but because of her ego, she didn’t think it was appropriate to talk to the PM… The Central government wanted to talk with the officers here and help the state, but Didi refused to even hold that meeting.

TMC’s anti-democratic ways have angered people. No wonder people are blessing BJP. Watch from Bankura. https://t.co/aSBCOB8vdA — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2019

The PM said the BJP is committed to restoring West Bengal’s pride which is ruined by Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics. Earlier, the West Bengal chief minister had said that she would send Modi teeth-breaking roshogollas made of mud and pebbles after the prime minister revealed to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar that Mamata Banerjee sends him kurtas and sweets every year.

With 42 seats, West Bengal is a key election battleground in the face-off between the NDA and the TMC.

