PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will be joining BJP MPs on a day-long fast on April 12 to protest against the Parliament deadlock. BJP has claimed that the opposition had held up functioning of Parliament by playing the politics of divide and rule.

During the BJP parliamentary meet, PM Modi said that the ruling party’s focus was ‘inclusive politics’ while the opposition was putting all its efforts in ‘divisive politics’. He further accused the party of spreading negative politics over BJP’s unchallenged rise in the country. Currently, the ruling government is facing strong criticism from the opposition over several protests being staged by the Dalits across the nation. Facing the heat over violent protests, PM Modi said that all BJP MPs will be reaching out to various villages and share Centre’s idea of welfare. He said that between April 14 and May 5, the MPs will visit 20,844 villages with over 50% population of Scheduled Castes and Tribes to spread various measures opted by the Centre for their welfare.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Ananth Kumar has revealed to the media that the party will also take out ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra’. On April 6, the day that BJP celebrated its 38th Foundation Day, PM Modi said that BJP became the largest party following the blessings it garnered from the people and the tireless efforts by the BJP workers, who had left no-stone unturned to achieve this feat. PM Modi also paid tributes to the senior and late leaders of the party, while addressing the parliamentary meet.

