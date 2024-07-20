Modi And New Zealand's PM Luxon Affirm Strong Commitment To Enhance Bilateral Relations

“Noting that India-New Zealand ties are anchored in shared democratic values and close people-to-people ties, both leaders reiterated their firm commitment to take bilateral cooperation to new heights in the years to come,” per the press release from the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday.

PM Modi took the oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on June 9 at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by leaders from India’s neighborhood and the Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

READ MORE: Unity Under Fire: Sanjay Raut Condemns ‘Nameplates’ Along Kanwar Yatra Route

Prime Minister Modi also thanked counterpart, Luxon, for looking after the interests of the Indian community in New Zealand.

“Highlighting the momentum generated by recent high-level contacts between the two sides, they agreed to advance mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and economic cooperation, animal husbandry, pharmaceuticals, education, and space, among others,” the MEA release read.

“Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Luxon for looking after the interests of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand. Prime Minister Luxon assured of continued efforts towards their security and well-being,” it added. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

ALSO READ: Criticism from Kapil Sibal: Kanwar Yatra Rules a Barrier to Progress Towards ‘Viksit Bhara