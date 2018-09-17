Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday. India’s 14th Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujrat’s Vadnagar. He is the son of Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi and he has been holding the command of the nation from 2014.

According to reports, the PM will spend time with students at a primary school Narur village and later watch a 32-minute film called “Chalo Jeete Hain”, which is based on his life, with them. He will also interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. The PM will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Amphitheatre on Tuesday. He is on a two-day visit to Varanasi on September 17 and 18.

As a Prime Minister, Modi has received consistently high approval ratings. Birthday wishes have already started to pour in for PM Modi.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Dairy co-operative Amul, known for often taking a stand on trending issues, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday with their latest cartoon.

Varanasi: Vedpathis conduct special 'hawan' and offer prayers on PM Modi's birthday. (Photo: ANI)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said: Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.

According to reports, Tamil Nadu gifted gold rings to newborns on the occasion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi wrote: Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always.

