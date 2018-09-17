Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday. India's 14th Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujrat's Vadnagar. He is the son of Heeraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi and he has been holding the command of the nation from 2014.

According to reports, the PM will spend time with students at a primary school Narur village and later watch a 32-minute film called “Chalo Jeete Hain”, which is based on his life, with them. He will also interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. The PM will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Amphitheatre on Tuesday. He is on a two-day visit to Varanasi on September 17 and 18.

As a Prime Minister, Modi has received consistently high approval ratings. Birthday wishes have already started to pour in for PM Modi.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Blog

