Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57 union cabinet ministers on Thursday took oath as the NDA-II gears up for its second term in power. BJP-led NDA 2 at the Centre has announced the final list of portfolio allocation to the Cabinet ministers and others. The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled to take place at 5 pm later in the day.
Yesterday’s swearing-in ceremony saw many new faces with the exclusion of old guards like Maneka Gandhi, Suresh Prabhu, JP Nadda, Radha Mohan Singh. Reports said eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, who had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be the pro-tem Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha. Though the suspense continues for the new BJP chief. Reportedly, former health minister JP Nadda is likely to take reins of BJP leadership.
Here’s the full list of Council of Ministers in Modi Cabinet 2.0
- Narendra Modi: Prime Minister, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space
- Amit Shah: Minister of Home
- Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance and Home Corporate Affairs
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
- Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence
- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: Minister of Human Resource Development
- Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law & IT, Minister of Communications, Minister of Electronics and Information and Technology
- Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child development and Minister of Textiles
- Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry
- Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Panchayati Raj
- Dr. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences
- Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
- Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: External Affairs
- Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
- Ram Vilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
- Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs
- Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Steel
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs
- Prahlad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal and Minister of Mines
- Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
- Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
- Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti
- Thawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
- Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Power
Minister of state (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Eneregy and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
- Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
- Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State of the Ministry of Statistics and Programmer Implementation, Minister of State of the Ministry of Planning
- Shripad Naik: Minister of State of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Natuopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
- Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region , Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievance and Pensions, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Enegry, Minister of State in the Department of Space
- Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
- Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State of the Ministry of Culture, Minister of State of the Ministry of Tourism
Ministers of State
1. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
7. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
8. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowermen
10. Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
18. V Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
19. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affair
20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
24. Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development