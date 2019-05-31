Ministers of State

1. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel

2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

7. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

8. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowermen

10. Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries

13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

18. V Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

19. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affair

20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

24. Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development