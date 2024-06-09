Modi Cabinet 3.0: Chirag Paswan Takes Oath At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Chirag Paswan has been inducted as a minister in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday, June 9. He was sworn in along with the Prime Minister-elect and the rest of the council of ministers. Kiren Rijiju is now part of Modi Cabinet 3.0 as a union minister.

Chirag Paswan, the son of the late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and serves as the representative for the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.

Who Is Chirag Paswan?

Chirag Kumar Paswan, born on October 31, 1982, is an Indian politician and former actor. Since 2021, he has been the inaugural president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and previously served as the second president of the Lok Janshakti Party from 2019 to 2021. Currently, he represents the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency as a Member of Parliament, a role he has held since 2024. Chirag is the son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, a long-serving Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Early Life

Chirag’s father, Ram Vilas Paswan, was a prominent politician from Bihar and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party. In 1983, Ram Vilas married Reena Sharma, a Punjabi Hindu air hostess from Amritsar.

Chirag pursued a degree in Computer Engineering but dropped out during his third semester. After leaving college, he ventured into Bollywood, debuting alongside Kangana Ranaut in the 2011 Hindi film Miley Naa Miley Hum.

Originally, Chirag Paswan aspired to a Bollywood career, debuting in the 2011 film Miley Naa Miley Hum. Unfortunately, the movie failed at the box office, and his acting career did not take off. Following this setback, Paswan shifted his focus to politics, joining his father’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and securing a seat in the Lok Sabha.

The 2020 Assembly elections posed a significant challenge for Chirag for two main reasons. It was his first election campaign without his father’s guidance, and the LJP had exited the NDA alliance in Bihar, lacking direct support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ram Vilas Paswan had entrusted his son with significant responsibilities before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, a move that proved successful as the LJP won six out of seven seats and became the second-largest party after the BJP. In 2019, Chirag ascended to the role of LJP national president.

Despite the LJP’s decline within the Grand Alliance and his father no longer holding a Union minister position since 1989, Chirag managed to steer the party through health-related power transitions in 2013. By aligning with the NDA, he led the LJP to victories in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

However, Chirag’s political strength was compromised in 2022 when his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras split from the LJP to form the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. As the 2024 general elections approach, Chirag is expected to concentrate on rallying the Dalit vote in Bihar.

Today, Narendra Modi is set to take oath for the third term of his Prime Ministership.

