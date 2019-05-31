In its first Cabinet decision, the Narendra Modi government has extended the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Unorganised sector workers scheme, landless farmers pension scheme and vaccination scheme. Under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 14.5 crore families will get a sum of Rs 6,000 per year while Unorganised sector workers will also get a pension which will be Rs 3000 per month. Moreover, the Centre will give a pension of Rs 3,000 per month to small traders and businessmen.

In its first Cabinet decision on Friday, the Narendra Modi government extended the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, popularly known as PM Kisan, to all eligible farmers including landless ones. Under this scheme, some 14.5 crore families will get a sum of Rs 6,000 per year through their Aadhar-linked bank accounts in 3 instalments. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who addressed the media along with Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, said the Cabinet discussed increasing farm income and in line with the Prime Minister’s focus on agriculture, decided to expand the PM Kisan Scheme. The whole scheme has been allotted Rs 87,000 crore.

Javadekar said the Budget Session will begin from June 17 till July 26 and the Union Budget will be tabled on July 5. Apart from the farmer schemes, a pension for the poor has also been announced; Rs 3000 per month per person will be given as pension. The Centre also announced the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for a farmer’s pension scheme.

A special vaccination scheme for cattle, sheep and goats has been announced by the Modi government. The vaccination scheme will be for 30 crore cattle wherein the government will spend Rs 13,000 crore for cattle health scheme. The Centre has unveiled a pension scheme for small traders and businessmen of Rs 3,000 per month which will have a 50:50 contribution from the Centre and traders. Unorganised sector workers will also get a pension which will be Rs 3000 per month.

The PM Kisan scheme had been in operation from December 1, 2018 and a family of husband, wife and minor children with cultivable land less than2 hectares were eligible to get the sum of Rs 6,000 per year. This land ceiling has been removed now. When the scheme came into effect, the number of families was estimated at 12.5 crore on the basis of the 2015-16 agricultural census. The PM Kisan scheme is a 100 per cent Central government-funded scheme and had been allotted Rs 20,000 crore as a budgetary provision in 2018-19 and a sum of Rs 75,000 crore had been set aside in the 2019-20 budget for the beneficiaries of the scheme. An extra allocation of Rs 12,000 crore has been made for the Kisan scheme.

