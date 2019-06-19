Modi government to form committee to study feasibility of One Nation, One Poll: The BJP-led government will constitute a committee to look into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's One Nation, One Poll initiative, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday after the all-party meeting. He said that all the concerned people will be involved and their opinions respected.

Singh said that most parties present in the meeting supported the idea as it is the country’s agenda. He added that all parties across the political spectrum will be involved in it and their opinions will be respected. The government had invited 40 political parties, among which 21 party chiefs make it to the meeting while three sent their opinion in writing.

The CPI (M) has opposed PM Modi’s initiative of simultaneous elections in the country and called it anti-democratic. Its general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party opposed the so-called One Nation, One Poll slogan, as it is inherently anti-democratic and an anti-federal idea. He said that the Communist Party has made its position very clear in the meeting.

We are opposed to the so-called one-nation, one-poll slogan, as it is inherently anti-democratic and an anti-federal idea. We made our position very clear in the meeting, and in writing. pic.twitter.com/i02OFJZaqC — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 19, 2019

Yechury said that apart from the technical issues involved in the holding of the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the party’s position is that the move strikes at the roots of the parliamentary democratic system.

The principal opposition party, the Congress stayed away from the all-party meet. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and DMK chief MK Stalin also skipped the meeting. While as Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu had sent their delegates.

Mayawati said that she would have participated in the meeting if it was about EVMs. She said that a single meeting on PM Modi’s proposal is not enough to respond.

