On Tuesday, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced to end the subsidy to Haj yatris. After the announcement 1 lakh, 75 thousand pilgrims will be affected and not get the benefit of the earlier subsidy. This year 1.75 lakh Muslims have registered for Haj Yatra, highest ever number. “The removal of the subsidy would not affect the cost of the travel for Haj, the subsidy would now be used for the education of minorities, particularly girls, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The central government has decided to withdraw subsidy given to hundreds and thousands of Muslims for the annual Haj pilgrimage. Announcing the decision, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said it was in line with the government’s agenda to empower minorities without appeasing them. “This is part of our policy to empower minorities with dignity and without appeasement,” Naqvi told reporters here. He said the government would utilise the funds saved from withdrawing the subsidy for the education of minorities, particularly girls. The government had drafted the policy to abolish the Haj subsidy in the phased manner after the Supreme Court asked it in 2012 to withdraw it gradually by 2022. This year, the highest number of Indian pilgrims are likely to go for the pilgrimage after Saudi Arabia increased India’s quota by 5,000.