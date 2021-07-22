Chandigarh, July 21

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led central government for neglecting the deaths of the farmers during their ongoing struggle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Member of Parliament, Bhagwant Mann said that hundreds of farmers had died during the last eight months of the farmers’ struggle, with their deaths being the headlines of the newspapers; but the dictatorial Modi government had turned a blind eye on the matter. In a statement issued from the party headquarters here on Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann said to what level the Modi government had become merciless that they were neglecting those who died in front of their eyes.

Mann said that it was unfortunate that the government had no record of the deaths of its residents. In fact, the government was running away from compensating the farmers, but trying to humiliate them, he asserted. “The Modi-led central government with a feeling of revenge and stubbornness has been power-drunk and is unable to see anything happening around them,” he said. Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, the AAP MP said, “In the current Modi regime, there is no space for protest, no voices are heard and all voices are just suppressed. Whoever raises its voice against Modi, he assumes them as insects, which is reprehensible.”

Bhagwant Mann said that there were headlines of shortage of oxygen and its related deaths; but the government had no data. Similarly, the migrant laborers who struggled and died, while walking for hundreds of kilometers to their natives during the initial lockdown; their data was also not available with the centre. “On one hand, the government is interfering in the private affairs of the people by spying on their phones; while on the other hand, it is becoming ignorant about the public deaths of farmers and other people. There is no data of the people who died in front of them; but they have data of everyone’s phone,” said Mann.

Bhagwant Mann said that the centre government has all the sources of snooping and the plan of Modi is to go ahead of Hitler; which is dangerous for the country. He demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be constituted to report on the martyrs of the farmers’ struggle and probe into the negligence of the officials concerned.

Bhagwant Mann also slammed Captain Amarinder Singh for his failure in sending the data of the farmers to the central government. He demanded Captain Amarinder Singh to immediately send data of the martyred farmers to the centre so that their families, under a policy, can get compensation from both centre and the state government. Mann further advised Captain that in case he did not get the data; he could contact and get the data from the farmers’ unions and send it to the centre.