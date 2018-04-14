The ministry of information and broadcast has proposed a new plan to introduce chips in set-top boxes. The government has cited that it wants to know you watch on TV along with the aim to boost Doordarshan channel. The ministry has asked TRAI to give its reaction on the plan of the monitoring process. In recent times, the government has faced flak over the breach of people's privacy.

After facing flak over the privacy issue of Aadhaar, PM Narendra Modi application, the government is not stopping here as it has planned to introduce chips in set-up box used by digital satellite service providers. The reports of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that government is planning to keep an eye on viewers what they watch on Television. The ministry has asked Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to give its reaction on the plan of monitoring patterns. The government has cited many reasons for introducing chips in set-up boxes, boost to Doordarshan is one of them as the ministry is keeping its eye on the viewership of the channel.

In this context, the government is not ready to take a risk on the data collected from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Basically, BARC is a television audience measurement agency, which collects data from channels by watermarking the audio. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, a ministry official, who not wish to be named said,” government has no other option left, as BARC has no alternative. However, the agency never reveals that how it prepares its survey conclusive figures, its methodology. To recheck the BARC data, the ministry discussed to install meters in 300 set-up boxes but failed to compare it meaningfully the data as the number was too small.

The ministry official added that the introduction of chips in set-up boxes will help Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) to wisely use its advertising expenditure and only those which are widely watched will get promoted. Speaking over the issue, DAVP said, ” we regulate on the guidelines laid down by the I&B ministry.

Taking a different stand from the government, BARC officials said its methodology is available on the website and we arrive at these conclusions after discussing reports with I&B ministry. In the recent times, opposition parties including Congress have alleged that government is trying to breach their privacy by sending their collected data to the private companies.

