As probing agencies continue to crackdown on diamond tycoon Nirav Modi's assets in the nation, it seems that Yoga guru and Patanjali products founder Ramdev has firm belief on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government that it will be able to nab alleged scamster Nirav Modi. The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai Office on February 23.

While law enforcement agencies continue to hunt for diamond tycoon Nirav Modim, who is accused of a fraud of Rs 11,400 crore in the Punjab National Bank scam and has left India, Yoga guru Ramdev believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will be able to get him. Speaking to media on Monday, it seemed that Ramdev has full confidence in Modi government that it will be able to nab him. Addressing media persons, in brief, Ramdev said whether its Lalit Modi or Nirav Modi, whosoever is doing this shameful act, he is insulting the nation. People are maligning the image of the nation by indulging in such kind of frauds.

Further speaking on the scam, one of the biggest banking sector scam in nation’s history, going by his words, it seems that Ramdev has firm trust on the Modi government that it will be able to book Nirav Modi and that he will have to pay for his sins. While the crackdown by law enforcement agencies is underway, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned diamond tycoon Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai Office on February 23. Apart from asking both Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai office, the law enforcement agency also directed the diamond tycoon’s head office that no sale and purchase in showrooms in New York, London, Macau and Beijing should happen.

Ever since the PNB scam has surfaced, various government agencies are trying to analyse how deep it could be while taking into the account all the Nirav Modi linked companies.Meanwhile, according to some government sources, it is being said that every penny involved in this scam will be recovered. A total of around 36 companies linked to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksey’s are said to be under the scanner after this massive scam was unearthed. Reports also suggest that out of these 36 companies, around half of them are carrying out their operations outside India.

Lalit Modi ho ya Nirav Modi jo bhi aisa sharmnaak kaam karta hai, woh desh ko sharmsaar karne waali baat hai. Log ghotaale karke desh ko badnaam karte hain. Modi sarkaar iss Nirav Modi ko uske asli thikaane tak pahonchayegi.Uske paapon ka phal usko milega: Ramdev on #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/yOGedbyctb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

