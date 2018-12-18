Arun Jaitley at the Republic Summit 2018 - Surging India: Jaitley said on May 26, 2014, UPA-II's five-year inflation was 10.4 per cent and international journals and commentators had put India in the 'Fragile 5' list and defined India as a country that suffered from policy paralysis.

Arun Jaitley at the Republic Summit 2018 – Surging India: Speaking at the Republic Summit 2018 – Surging India – held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government never had a breakdown with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Jaitley said he had the best of relationships with the RBI. The NDA government held several meetings with the Central bank, including at PM’s level and used every instrument at its disposal to force the conversation. Finally, the RBI also started responding and then came the columns and the economic capital framework (ECF) of the RBI, he added. Jaitley was addressing the guests on the session “Secular bullets for the economy and much more with Arun Jaitley” at the Republic Summit 2018.

Supporting the government’s decision to implement demonetisation, Jaitley said when Raghuram Rajan proposed ARQ, it revealed 8.5 lakh crore NPAs and banks refused to lend that is where the NDA came into the picture and then came the note ban decision. A large part of this money came to mutual funds, then to NBFCs and became a parallel lending institution, he added. Jaitley said on May 26, 2014, UPA-II’s five-year inflation was 10.4 per cent and international journals and commentators had put India in the ‘Fragile 5’ list and defined India as a country that suffered from policy paralysis.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on December 16, 2018, lashed out at the NDA government at the Centre, charging it with attacking institutions like the Supreme Court of India and the

Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Amid reported longstanding disagreements with the Centre, RBI Governor Urjit Patel on December 10 resigned from the post, citing “personal reasons”.

Speaking about the achievements of the NDA government, Jaitley said the weakest 50 crore people, 40% of India’s population, gets medical treatment free today because of strong fundamentals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

