Modi govt laid foundation of strong rural development over the past ten years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah stated on Tuesday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government established the groundwork for a “strong rural development” as it approaches its tenth anniversary in May. Shah made his remarks following the national capital’s launch of the computerization project for the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCSs) of every State and Union Territory as well as the Agriculture and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs).

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and the Ministry of Cooperation worked together to organize this event. Speaking at the function, the Minister stated that the BJP’s Modi administration will mark ten years in office in May.

“In the last 10 years, Modi government has done two major works– one to bring 23 crore people of the country out of poverty and providing facilities like electricity as well as a free ration to 60 crore poor, and the second is the establishment of Ministry of Cooperative to bring self-employment,” said Shah.

“BJP’s Modi government has laid the foundation of a strong rural development,” he added.

Shah stated that one of the many significant actions made by the Ministry of Cooperation to fulfill Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” is the computerization of ARDB and RCS offices in all States and Union Territories. According to Shah, the initiative, which is run by the Ministry of Cooperation, demonstrates the Modi government’s resolve to modernize the cooperative industry and boost productivity by putting the whole cooperative ecosystem on a digital platform.

According to the Minister, the goal of the ARDB Computerization Project is to computerize 1,851 ARDB units spread across 13 States and UTs and connect them to NABARD via a Common National software , said the Minister adding “This initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation will increase the operational efficiency, accountability and transparency in ARDB by standardizing business procedures through Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS).”