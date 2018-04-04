After widespread criticism over a plan to punish journalists for publishing or propagating fake news, which pulled back after 24 hrs, Modi government is considering a proposal to introduce RFID cards to track the movements of PIB accredited journalists. In this context, PIB in January wrote to the Home Ministry for implementation of this order. However, the government would need the huge budget and technological advancement to successfully implement this move.

After pulling back the controversial fake news regulation proposal, the Central government is considering a plan to introduce radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards for PIB accredited journalists. In order to successfully implement this new security feature, the government’s media nodal agecny, Press Information Bureau (PIB), in January wrote to the Home Ministry. Yesterday, after widespread criticism from media fraternity, PMO asked Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take back its decision to punish accredited journalists if they propagate or publish fake news.

According to ThePrint sources, principal director of PIB, Frank Noronha said were are working on this move, but the proposal is still in progress. Through RFID cards, the government can track journalists’ movement in the government and various ministries buildings. When asked about this proposal, home ministry refused to comment on any such order. Currently, journalists need to show their PIB cards to get entry inside official buildings. PIB cards are issued by Central Press Accreditation Committee, the government appointed body, headed by PIB director. Annually 3000 reporters, journalists, photo-journalists, editors journalists are accredited by the government of India following strict vetting process.

This is totally incorrect/false/fake. There is no such instructions given to me by the Hon’ble Minister of I&B to track movement of journalists through RFID cards. Outright figment of imagination. ! https://t.co/sWanPY6ZXd — Frank Noronha (@DG_PIB) April 4, 2018

Currently, RFID technology is used in metro railcards, driving licenses, modern day vehicle RCs and toll tags. It uses electromagnetic technology to track the entry/exit after wiping out at the entrance. But, to implement this technology the government would need a whopping budget and technological advancement in the government buildings. In 2015, some information related to the Petroleum Ministry was leaked, which lead the government to consider this move.

There would be other logistic difficulties, as the government has to differentiate between the central government employees and journalists, because they enter into the government buildings from the same gate, said official sources. This is not the first move that Modi government is considering to curb the freedom of the press, earlier in 2015, the I&B Ministry refrain the government employees to communicate with the media persons without the permission from the govt officials.

