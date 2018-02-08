Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Thursday said that the government should focus on its work rather than including in pakoda politics. Criticism from estranged BJP ally Shiv Sena has come after yesterday's attack by party spokesperson Manisha Kayande who had hit out at PM Modi for criticising the Congress party instead of focusing in government schemes.

A day after hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Parliament address in Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiv Sena on Thursday once again upped the ante against the Centre and said that the government instead of focussing on ‘pakoda’ politics should focus more work and core issues. This fierce political attack on its long-standing ally has come from party MP Sanjay Raut. Criticising the government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that hospitals are being attacked in J&K, soldiers are dying but the discussions are being held about ‘pakoda’ and the politics around it.

Further taking a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if such issues will not be highlighted then very soon people will start frying ‘pakodas’ in the national capital. Earlier on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally in both Centre and Maharashtra state Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande while giving a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech in Lok Sabha had said that it was now time for the Prime Minister to speak about his government schemes and not just criticising the Congress party.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that it was the time that Modi ji realises it has been 4 years now. People were fed up because of Congress and that is why they chose you. People want to hear your schemes and not the criticism of Congress. Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said that if Sardar Vallabhai Patel would have been the prime minister, India would have never faced the partition.

However, hitting back at PM Narendra Modi, Congress party president Rahul Gandhi said that PM spoke for more than 1 hour but didn’t speak a word on Rafale deal, or on farmers or on employment for youth. It was a totally political speech. It’s the time that he should realise that he is the PM of the country and must answer the questions by the people as well as the opposition.