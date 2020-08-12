Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Centre over possible lowest GDP growth since independence. He has tweeted "Modi hai to mumkin hai" slogan of BJP with a picture that reads that GDP growth might hit the lowest since 1947.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP’s election slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai” while attacking the government over reported claims that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth may be lowest since independence.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a news clipping about Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s purported remark that GDP growth may hit the lowest point since 1947. He wrote Modi hai to mumkin hai in his tweet. Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said India’s real GDP will contract in the first half of FY21 as well as full financial year.

The former Congress chief has been vociferously targeting the Prime Minister and BJP-led government over several issues including the standoff with China, economic distress, and COVID-19 handling.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader reiterated his earlier tweet, sent out on July 17, which stated that 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country.

A tweet of his, read, that the government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic, 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing.

The Union Health Ministry has said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent.

