Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday in the wake of cash crunch that has engrossed various parts of the country. The Congress president said that PM Modi has destroyed the banking system in the country. He also accused the PM of filling pockets of Nirav Modi with people's hard earned money in the name of demonetisation.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the ongoing cash crunch in the country. Rahul Gandhi accused the PM Modi of destroying the banking system and filling the private coffers of absconding billionaire Nirav Modi with people’s hard earned money in the name of demonetisation. The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP spearhead is afraid of facing opposition in the Parliament as he will not be able to answer the government’s wrong doing in Nirav Modi’s scam and Rafale deal.

There has been a meteoric rise in the complaints filed by people about the shortage of cash in the ATMs across the country. The worst hit areas are Noida, Delhi and various cities in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. When asked about what he thinks about the ongoing crisis, Rahul Gandhi told media, “Modi Ji has destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and PM didn’t utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi’s pocket.”

Rahul Gandhi continued his rant against the BJP leader saying that Prime Minister is afraid of confronting the opposition in Parliament. “If we are given 15 minutes of dialogue with PM in the house, he won’t be able to stand it. Be it the Rafale deal or Nirav Modi scam, PM won’t be able to confront us,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held a press conference and assured that the Central government has reviewed the currency situation in the country. Jaitley stressed that there is more than adequate currency in circulation and the banks have plenty of cash to keep the circulation in motion. The finance minister further went on to say, “The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly.”

