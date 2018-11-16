PM Modi in Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a mega rally in Ambikapur of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Addressing the public rally, the prime minister said the Opposition is rattled by Chhattisgarh's support for him. He further challenged the Congress party to choose a leader apart from the Gandhi family.

PM Modi in Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a mega rally in Ambikapur of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Addressing the public gathering, the prime minister said the Opposition-led by Congress is rattled by Chhattisgarh’s support for him. The Congress leaders disrespected people of Ambikapur, he added. Urging people to use their universal adult franchise, he said people should turn out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of Assembly elections. Invoking the former prime minister’s legacy, he said Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in the development of Chhattisgarh.

He further said that the division of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was peaceful and both states were developing rapidly today, but the Congress created a mess at the time of formation of Telangana. Accusing the Congress of backing Maoists, he said they used violence to suppress the voice of people. The people of India have taught a lesson to those who think Britishers gifted them the country, the PM said, criticising Congress for its mispolicies in last six decades.

#WATCH: PM Modi speaking on #Demonetisation says,"Yahan baitha ek bhi vyakti notebandi ke liye aaj ro nahi raha hai, akela ek parivaar ro raha hai." #ChhattisgarhElections pic.twitter.com/9typy97deb — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Responding to the controversial chai-wala remark by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Modi said they were still crying how can a tea-maker become prime minister of this country.

He further challenged the Congress party to choose a leader apart from the Gandhi family. The PM said he will respect Nehruji as great if a leader, outside the Gandhi family, will become their party president for five years. Speaking on the demonetisation, the PM said people were appreciating the move by the government, adding that only Congress was against the unprecedented decision.

The mega rally comes days ahead of the second phase of polls in Chhattisgarh, which is scheduled to be held on November 20.

