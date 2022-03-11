Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a roadshow in Ahmedabad. The roadshow started from the Ahmedabad airport and concluded at the state BJP headquarters. The roadshow comes just a day after BJP won assembly elections in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Notably, Gujarat is scheduled to go to the polls this year.

According to the PMO, at around 4 PM, PM Modi will participate in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering there. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 AM. He will also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. At around 6:30 PM, the PM will deliver an address on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.

The results of five state assembly elections were declared on Thursday. BJP won 255 seats in UP, 47 seats in Uttarakhand, 32 out of 60 seats in Manipur, and 20 seats in Goa. The party plans to form the government with the MGP and independent candidates in Goa. In Manipur, the mandate for BJP has been historic, whereas, in UP and Uttarakhand, the party saw a decline in seat share as compared to the last elections in the respective states.