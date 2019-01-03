Modi in Gurdaspur LIVE updates: The mega rally is being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the PUDA Grounds on Gurdaspur-Batala road, reports said. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur, Arun Jaitley, Vijay Sampla, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP national secretary Tarun Chug, Punjab BJP Lok Sabha in-charge Captain Abhimaniyu and Punjab BJP in-charge Prabhat Jha are attending the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Gurdaspur, Punjab, on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

This rally is the beginning of the election campaign for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Punja

