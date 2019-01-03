Modi in Gurdaspur LIVE updates: Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Dhanwad Rally at Gurdaspur, Punjab. The mega rally is being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at the PUDA Grounds on Gurdaspur-Batala road, reports said.
This rally is the beginning of the election campaign for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Punja
Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur, Arun Jaitley, Vijay Sampla, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP national secretary Tarun Chug, Punjab BJP Lok Sabha in-charge Captain Abhimaniyu and Punjab BJP in-charge Prabhat Jha are attending the event.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
More than 5,000 security personnel deployed at the rally
At the rally in Punjab, organised by BJP and its ally SAD, more than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed for security. of the BJP workers.
BJP party gearing up for Lok Sabha 2019 polls
Modi in Gurdaspur LIVE updates
The rally comes at a time when Opposition parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, it was a defeat for the BJP in three Hindi heartland states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh-following which the party appointed in charge- in 17 states for the General elections.
NDA govt constituted SIT to punish anti-Sikh riots accused:PM
The NDA government retrieved the 1984 anti-Sikh riots files, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to punish the politicians who were given clean chits on the instructions of a particular family (Ek parivaar ke ishaare par jin jin aaropiyon ko 'sajjan' bata kar file daba di gayi, NDA sarkar ne unko bahar nikala, SIT ka gathan kiya aur parinaam sabke saamne hai). In January 2018, the Supreme Court had decided to entrust as many as 186 anti-Sikh riots cases from 1984 to a new SIT. In May 2018, BJP leader Ram Madhav had said the NDA government would go to any extent to punish the guilty in the crimes that were perpetrated against the Sikh community during the 1984 riots.
People of Punjab should be aware of Congress party: PM
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, prime minister Narendra Modi said the people of Punjab should be aware of the party that is responsible for the killing of thousands of Sikh brothers and sisters and the party that gifts the CM's chair to a riot accused. (Jinka itihaas hazaron Sikh bhai behno ko berahmi se hatya ka ho aur jo aaj bhi dango ke aaropiyon ko mukhyamantri pad ka puruskar de rahe hain, un logon se Punjab samet desh vasiyon ko satark rehne ki zarurat hai.)
Modi in Gurdaspur LIVE updates
PM Modi addresses a rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 3 addressed a rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur town a day after his interview to ANi, in which he represented a report card of the BJP government. In the interview, he held forth many topics-construction of Ram temple, GST, Triple Talaq, Lok Sabha elections 2019.
PM Modi hits at Congress
Slamming the Congress party, he also hit out at the Opposition, saying Congress' past if filed with riots and demanded justice for the victims of 184 anti-Sikh riots.
Modi in Gurdaspur LIVE updates
With just a few days left for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister on Thursday, January 3, addressed a public rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur town as part of the saffron party's campaign to hold as many as 100 rallies.
Congress leaders didn't pay heed to CM Captain Amarinder Singh: PM
Speaking on the Kartarpur Corridor, PM Narendra Modi said just for their politics, the Congress leaders gave a chance to Pakistan, surprising that these Congress leaders did not even pay heed to their Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. This rally is the beginning of the election campaign for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Punjab.